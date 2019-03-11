Pixel Tracker

Your Health
Nutrition

Charlyn Fargo Ware: Understanding Salt and Cardiovascular Risk

By Charlyn Fargo Ware | @NutritionRd | March 11, 2019 | 3:10 p.m.

We need to cut the salt a bit more.

A new National Academies report finds that healthy adults can lower their cardiovascular risk simply by cutting daily sodium intake to 2,300 milligrams (the amount in 1 teaspoon of salt) and may lower it even more by going as low as 1,500 milligrams.

The authors found moderately strong evidence for both a causal relationship and a dose-response relationship between sodium and cardiovascular disease, hypertension, systolic blood pressure and diastolic blood pressure.

Further reducing sodium intake within the 2,300 to 1,500 mg/d range for adults had randomized controlled trial evidence for lowering blood pressure but weak evidence of reducing in chronic disease risk.

The report aligns with what the American Heart Association and other prominent public health organizations have been saying for years: We must eat less salt.

The AHA likewise recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, with an “ideal limit” of no more than 1,500 milligrams for most adults.

Because Americans average 3,400 milligrams of sodium daily, the National Academies’ report indicated little concern about insufficiency but still set adequate intake levels for various age groups. These levels ranged from 1,500 milligrams per day for people ages 14 years and older down to 110 milligrams daily for infants 6 months and younger. The adequate intake levels decreased for children ages 1 to 13 years and increased for adults ages 51 years and older.

Most of us have put down the saltshaker, but Americans still average 3,400 milligrams of sodium daily. The hidden salt is in foods we eat out; processed foods such as bacon, ham, sausage; and commercially prepared foods.

“For the desired public health benefit of reduced sodium intake to be achieved, more attention must be paid by industry to reducing sodium in the food supply and by consumers who have the needed sodium content information and an understanding of how to make health-inspired food choices,” said Dr. Virginia Stallings of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, in a preface to the National Academies report.

Stallings and Nancy Brown, the CEO of the AHA, are encouraging the Food & Drug Administration to release voluntary sodium reduction targets for the food industry.
Until then, the best move is to purchase no-salt-added canned foods and choose salty foods (such as chips, pickles, deli meats and bacon) less often.

Q&A

Q: How can I practice mindfulness during my meals and snacks?

A: The concept of mindfulness (and mindful eating) is receiving a significant amount of attention these days. Mindfulness is “the capacity to bring full attention and awareness to one's experience, in the moment, without judgment,” while mindful eating “brings mindfulness to food choice and the experience of eating.”

Being mindful involves the acknowledgement and acceptance of feelings, thoughts and bodily sensations. In order to do this, many of us have to learn (or relearn) how to be present and be fully attentive as we fuel our bodies (from purchasing the food to preparation, serving and consumption).

Here are a couple of tips that can help adjust thoughts and behaviors in the journey toward mindful eating.

First, time it right. Start practicing mindfulness when you have an appetite but are not ravenously hungry.

Second, attend to your food and try to avoid distractions. Turn the TV off. Silence your smartphone. Power down the computer. Put away books, magazine and newspapers until the meal is finished. Focus on the one meal in front of you and give it the attention it deserves.

— Environmental Nutrition

Hearty Breakfast Bowl

One-bowl breakfasts are popular freezer items. Here’s a homemade version that’s sure to provide plenty of energy for the day. It’s from Cooking Light’s Fresh Food Fast.

Ingredients

» 1½ teaspoons canola oil

» ½ cup frozen Southern-style hash browns

» ½ cup water

» 2½ tablespoons quick-cooking grits

» Dash of salt

» 1 large egg

» 1 large egg white

» ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

» ¼ cup chopped lean ham

» 2 tablespoons shredded reduced-fat extra-sharp cheddar cheese

Directions

Heat oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add hash browns; cook 6 to 8 minutes or until browned. Reduce heat to low. While hash browns cook, combine water, grits and salt in a 4-cup glass measure. Microwave on high for 2 to 3 minutes or until thick, stirring after 2 minutes. Combine egg, egg white and pepper; stir well with a whisk until foamy. Add egg mixture and ham to potatoes in pan. Cook 3 minutes or just until eggs are set, stirring occasionally. Spoon grits into a bowl; top with egg mixture and sprinkle with cheese.

Details

Makes 1 serving

Per serving: 368 calories; 22 grams protein; 33.7 grams carbohydrate; 15.8 grams fat; 234 milligrams cholesterol; 1.8 grams fiber; 664 milligrams sodium

— Charlyn Fargo Ware is a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee in Springfield, Ill., and the media representative for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter: @NutritionRd, or click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

