Charlyn Fargo Ware: Unlocking the Mystery of Fiber and Added Fiber

Nutrition

Most of us need more fiber in our diets. The goal is 25 to 35 grams per day, and as Americans, we typically get about half that amount.

The Dietary Guidelines categorize dietary fiber as a “nutrient of public health concern,” meaning our low level of intake could actually be detrimental to our health.

It seems like good news that food manufacturers are adding fiber to a lot of foods. The question is whether that fiber is as good for our health as the various types of fiber found naturally in fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and whole grains, which are strongly associated with numerous health benefits, according to Tufts University health experts. Research supports that dietary fiber has a role in lowering cholesterol, improving glycemic control and preventing constipation.

The dietary fiber listed on Nutrition Facts labels is the total amount of naturally present fiber plus any added fiber, according to Nicola McKeown Ph.D., a scientist with Tufts Nutritional Epidemiology program.

Three categories of dietary fiber add up to the number on the label — intrinsic (natural and intact), isolated/added fibers and synthetic fibers.

But do added fibers have the same health benefits as fibers found naturally in plant foods? Research studies suggest that added fibers psyllium and beta-glucan are effective in reducing cholesterol, but inulin (sometimes called chicory root) is not, although it may have some benefit as a prebiotic, McKeown says.

The Food & Drug Administration recently reviewed the scientific literature to determine which added fibers have one or more of the following physiological health benefits: lowering blood glucose and cholesterol, lowering blood pressure, increased absorption of minerals, increased frequency of bowel movements.

Several added fibers (which you can look for on labels) made the FDA’s list: beta-glucan, psyllium, cellulose, guar gum, pectin, locust bean gum, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose and eight other nondigestible carbohydrates including inulin.

Given that most of us don’t meet our dietary fiber intake recommendations, incorporating products supplemented with added fibers may be a good idea. The catch is to make sure those fiber-fortified foods are nutritious in other respects.

An English muffin made of refined flour with some fiber added back in isn’t the same as one made from whole grains, which retain all the healthful components of the grain. On the other hand, that fiber-boosted muffin can be a step in the right direction.

Q&A

Q: How much added sugar is too much?

A: Though estimates vary, Americans average at least 75 pounds of added sugar annually — that’s about 22 teaspoons a day, which provide about 350 "empty" calories. Nearly half of that sugar comes from sweetened beverages; one 16-ounce bottle of soda has about 11 teaspoons of sugar.

The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that less than 10 percent of daily calories should come from added sugar. That equals about 12 teaspoons (50 grams) for someone consuming 2,000 calories a day (1 teaspoon has about 4 grams of sugar, which totals 16 calories).

The World Health Organization similarly sets a 10 percent limit, but further advises that getting less than 5 percent of daily calories from added sugar (about 6 teaspoons, or 100 calories, on a 2,000-calorie daily diet) is an even better goal.

The latter is more in line with the stricter recommendations from the American Heart Association: no more than 6 teaspoons of added sugar a day for most women and 9 teaspoons for most men.

New Food & Drug Administration regulations — set to go into effect in 2020 for large food manufacturers and in 2021 for smaller ones — will require Nutrition Facts labels to list grams of added sugar on a separate line from total sugar (which includes naturally occurring sugar), making it easier to stay within the recommended limit. Many manufacturers are already on board, however, so you can start checking for added sugar now.

— UC Berkeley Wellness Letter

Overnight Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal

These days, my slow cooker is my best tool for getting healthy meals on the table. It forces me to plan ahead, and planning means I know what I’ll be having for meals — and not eating out. Here’s a recipe for an overnight apple-cinnamon oatmeal, from Better Homes and Gardens, Year-Round Slow Cooker Recipes.

Ingredients

» Disposable slow cooker liner

» 4 cups water

» 1½ cups apple juice or apple cider

» 1 cup steel-cut oats

» ½ cup regular barley (not quick-cooking)

» ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

» ½ teaspoon fresh ginger, grated, or 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

» ¼ teaspoon salt

» ¼ cup packed brown sugar or maple syrup

» 2 medium apples, coarsely chopped

» ⅓ cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

» Ground cinnamon (optional)

» Honey or fat-free milk (optional)

Directions

Line a 3½- or 4-quart slow cooker with disposable slow cooker liner. In the prepared slow cooker, combine the water, apple juice, oats, barley, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, ginger and salt. Cover and cook on low heat for 6 to 7 hours. Stir in brown sugar. Top each serving with some of the apples and pecans. If desired, sprinkle with additional ground cinnamon and serve with honey and/or milk.

Details

Serves 8

Per serving: 218 calories; 5 grams protein; 40 grams carbohydrate; 5 grams fat; 0 cholesterol; 5 grams dietary fiber; 16 grams sugar; 81 milligrams sodium

— Charlyn Fargo Ware is a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee in Springfield, Ill., and the media representative for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter: @NutritionRd, or click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.