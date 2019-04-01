Charlyn Fargo Ware: Ways to Limit Your Food Waste

Nutrition

Want to save money and help the planet at the same time? Limit your food waste.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers tips to help do that: Plan your meals with the food you already have and store your leftovers safely.

Approximately 40 percent of all edible food produced in the United States goes uneaten, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation’s Future of Food Initiative.

We’re all guilty; you plan a meal with the best intentions only to have those plans go awry as everyone gets busy, and that meals goes uneaten, waiting in the refrigerator until it’s too late. And you end up pitching it.

It’s estimated the average family of four throws away approximately $1,484 worth of food and beverages each year.

“We can all do a better job to avoid wasting food,” said Caroline Passerrello, Academy spokeswoman and registered dietitian. “Everyone can do their part by planning their meals with the foods they already have and storing leftovers properly to eat another day.”

Reducing food waste at home is a good way to save money, she adds.

“Before you go to the grocery store, check your refrigerator,” she said. “You’ll often be surprised at what meals you can whip up with the foods you already have.”

Extra green peppers? Try stuffed peppers or a stir-fry. Fruit getting too ripe? Make a fruit salad for tonight’s dinner.

Passerrello encourages consumers to watch the dates on food packaging as another way to reduce food waste. “Sell by” dates let stores know when to stop selling a package to manage inventory. “Best if used by” dates are the last date recommended for the customer’s use of a product at its peak quality. Neither of these dates reflect a product’s safety, though they may cause food to be tossed prematurely.

However, Passerrello cautions, if you have doubts about a product’s food safety, don’t eat it.

Leftovers can be another concern. Once you’ve finished a meal, safely wrap and store leftovers in the refrigerator right away to avoid bacteria growing in the food at dangerous levels. Don’t leave food at room temperature for more than two hours. Freeze leftovers that you don’t plan to eat within a few days.

“Wrap items in heavy freezer paper, plastic wrap, freezer bags or foil,” Passerrello said.

It’s also helpful to label and date all items so you can use the oldest first when planning your next meal.

If we all do our part, we can make a difference in our budget and our planet.

Q&A

Q: What are the pros and cons of different cooking oils?

A: When it comes to choosing a cooking oil, there are many different options. Here are the pros and cons of four popular cooking oils:

Soybean oil is high in polyunsaturated fat, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels (when used to replace saturated fat) and lower risk of heart disease. The high smoke point (450 degrees) makes soybean oil very versatile.

Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fat and polyphenols. Consumption of olive oil (in place of saturated fats) has been found to be beneficial for health within the context of a Mediterranean-style diet, especially for the prevention of heart disease. However, the relatively low smoke point (325 to 375 degrees for extra-virgin olive oil) makes it unsuitable for frying or baking.

Canola oil has high levels of monounsaturated fat, associated with reduced risk for heart disease when replacing saturated fat such as butter. It has a high smoke point (475 degrees), so it can be used in frying, baking and many other cooking methods.

Coconut oil is promoted in the lay media as a heart-healthy fat. However, according to the American Heart Association, there is no scientific evidence that coconut oil has cardiovascular-protective effects. It may actually raise LDL cholesterol levels, which has adverse effects on cardiovascular health. The oils discussed above are better choices.

— Tufts University Health & Nutrition Letter

Blueberry Muffin Bars

This recipe for blueberry muffin bars works for breakfast or a healthier dessert. It’s from Diabetic Living magazine.

Ingredients

» Nonstick cooking spray

» 1¾ cups quick-cooking rolled oats

» ¾ cup all-purpose flour

» ¾ cup whole-wheat flour

» ¾ cup packed brown sugar

» 1 teaspoon apple-pie spice

» ½ cup light butter (1 stick)

» ½ cup coarsely chopped slivered almonds

» 1 cup sugar-free blueberry preserves

» ½ teaspoon almond extract

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil up over the edges of the pan. Lightly coat foil with cooking spray and set aside. In a large bowl combine oats, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, brown sugar and apple-pie spice. Using a pastry blender, cut in light butter until mixture is crumbly. Transfer ¾ cup of the crumb mixture to a small bowl; stir in almonds. Set aside. Press remaining crumb mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake for 10 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together the preserves and almond extract. Carefully spread preserves evenly over crust. Sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture; press lightly. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until top is lightly browned. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Lift from pan using foil and cut into bars. Wrap remaining bars in foil to store.

Details

Makes 32 servings

Per bar: 89 calories; 2 grams protein; 15 grams carbohydrates; 12 grams fat; 4 milligrams cholesterol; 5 grams sugars; 1 gram fiber; 18 milligrams sodium

— Charlyn Fargo Ware is a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee in Springfield, Ill., and the media representative for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter: @NutritionRd, or click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.