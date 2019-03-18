Charlyn Fargo Ware: When Diets Put Healthy Eating at Risk

Nutrition

Oh, those headlines full of promises that this diet is the one that guarantees you will be 10 pounds lighter in just a week. We’ve all seen them, and there’s a pull to try them in hopes that the promises might be true.

The truth? Diets don’t work. Going on and off a diet is a recipe for disaster and may be harmful in the long run.

Here’s one of the latest ones: the “lemon detox” diet. It involves consuming just a lemon juice-based mixture for one or two weeks, with no solid foods. The diet aims to remove toxins and cleanse the body. However, scientists have found no evidence to support these claims, and the diet may be harmful in some cases.

This is primarily because the concept of detoxing does not align with how the body works. The idea of detoxing is to flush out harmful toxins. However, the human body naturally prevents this from happening and protects the body from toxins by removing them.

This diet is highly restrictive and extremely low-calorie. Without a balanced diet, the body will not receive the supply of the nutrients and energy it needs to function correctly. This includes removing toxins and waste products.

Scientists say it is possible that a lemon detox diet causes weight loss because it involves extreme calorie restriction. One study found that a seven-day lemon detox diet led to a reduction in body fat for Korean women who were overweight.

However, this is not a healthful way to lose weight. As with any form of extreme calorie restriction, resuming a normal diet will often lead to rapid weight gain.

Then there is the general concept of yo-yo dieting: losing weight for a short period and then regaining it. As if losing weight weren’t hard enough, up to 80 percent of people who manage to lose more than 10 percent of their body weight end up regaining the weight within a year.

Studies have suggested that yo-yo dieting raises the risk of mortality from any cause and can also lead to increased risk for heart disease.

The bottom line? There’s no magic pill for weight loss, nor a magic diet. A healthy lifestyle plan such as Agriculture Department’s MyPlate or the Mediterranean diet (which both focus on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean meat and dairy) is always the best idea.

Don’t cut out any food group, such as dairy, or any food source, such as carbohydrates. We need complex carbohydrates, healthy fats and protein — in manageable amounts. Portion control is still the best answer, along with choosing foods high in vitamins and minerals that will give your body fuel to run efficiently.

Q&A

Q: Can the Mediterranean diet reduce risk for cardiovascular disease?

A: Following a Mediterranean-style diet may reduce the risk for cardiovascular disease by 25 percent compared to those who do not follow the diet, according to researchers.

Using data from the 12-year-long Women’s Health Study of nearly 26,000 women in their late 40s to early 60s, researchers associated a higher Mediterranean style diet intake with a 28 percent relative risk reduction in biomarkers associated with cardiovascular risk, including inflammation, glucose metabolism, insulin resistance and fat storage. Benefits to the heart were similar to the benefits from statins or other comparable mediations.

The Mediterranean diet style focuses on lots of whole plant foods and good fats, red wine and nuts. You can enjoy cheese and yogurt, meat, fish and poultry, in smaller portions, while putting plant foods like vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, fruit and olive oil in the center of your plate.

— Environmental Nutrition

Balsamic Marinated Flank Steak

With daylight saving time having started, spring has to be around the corner. Dust off your grill for this recipe, which is lean and full of protein, vitamins and minerals. It’s from the National Cattleman’s Beef Association.

Ingredients

» 1 beef flank steak (about 1½ pounds)

» Salt and pepper

» ¼ cup Balsamic vinegar

» 2 tablespoons olive oil

» 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

» 1½ teaspoons Dijon-style mustard

» 1 clove garlic, minced

» ½ teaspoon sugar

Directions

Combine marinade ingredients (vinegar, olive oil, basil, mustard, garlic, sugar) in a small bowl. Place steak and marinade in a food-safe plastic bag; turn the steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours (or as long as overnight), turning occasionally. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on the grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, for 11 to 16 minutes, turning occasionally. (On a preheated gas grill over medium heat, grill 16 to 21 minutes.) For a medium-rare cook, grill at 145 degrees. For a medium cook, grill at 160 degrees. Season steak with salt and pepper as desired. Carve steak crosswise into thin slices.

Details

Serves 6

Per serving: 183 calories; 24 grams protein; 1 gram carbohydrate; 9 grams fat (4 grams saturated); 42 milligrams cholesterol; 66 milligrams sodium

— Charlyn Fargo Ware is a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee in Springfield, Ill., and the media representative for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter: @NutritionRd, or click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.