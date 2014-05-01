Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:45 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Charm Your Mom This Mother’s Day at Waxing Poetic

By Sydney Gardner for Waxing Poetic | May 1, 2014 | 3:50 p.m.

Charm your mom this Mother’s Day! It’s the one day of the year devoted just to her, the time to show her how special she really is. Who says the sentimental holiday should be celebrated only once a year? Give your mom something she can wear close to her heart all year long.

Waxing Poetic is ready to help those looking for something special to gift to the moms in their lives.

Now through Sunday, May 11, Waxing Poetic’s Summerland and Los Olivos boutiques are offering a free brass and sterling silver limited edition "XO" charm as a gift with purchase of $150 or more. Waxing Poetic is also making it easy for mom to let the children, men or whoever is searching for the perfect gift know just what her heart desires, with custom “wish lists” at both its Summerland and Los Olivos stores.

For gift-givers looking for inspiration, Waxing Poetic is introducing a collection of new pieces especially designed for mothers, including the Royal Mom Crown Charm, Mother’s Blessing Necklace, Mother’s Cross, and the Family Po-E-Tree Charms, among many more.

Have mom fill out a wish list or simply stop by and let our associates help you pick out the perfect gift for her. No time to stop by the stores? No problem! Visit Waxing Poetic’s website.

Give mom some extra charm this Mother’s Day, and don't miss Waxing Poetic’s Mother’s Day gift-with-purchase offer through May 11.

Over the past decade, Waxing Poetic’s heirloom-quality, much-beloved jewelry designs –including charms, pendants, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and other gift-able offerings — have won over the hearts of many, and the 2014 collection is bound to cast many more under the Waxing Poetic spell.

Please visit our website by clicking here for more information and to view all of these treasures and more, or find a specialty retail location near you.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.

 

