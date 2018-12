Posted on December 26, 2018 | 2:11 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Charmaine J. Burnett, 77, of Carpinteria, died Dec. 23, 2018. She was born on Dec. 30, 1940.

Memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at St. Joseph's Church, 1532 Linden Ave., Carpinteria.

Donations can be made to St. Joseph's Church, 1532 Linden Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.