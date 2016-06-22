Chart-topping Country Act Parmalee to Perform at Santa Barbara County Fair

Parmalee, a 2016 Academy of Country Music “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year” nominee, is set to perform at the Santa Barbara Country Fair in Santa Maria Wednesday, July 13.

The platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only three groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut country album.

Since its debut, Parmalee has earned over 288 million Pandora streams, 44 million Spotify plays, more than 31 million YouTube/ VEVO views and 1.4 million Shazam subscribers.

Heralded as “Country Music’s Breakout Stars” by MSN Entertainment, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours while finding time to perform on NBC’s TODAY show, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, FOX & Friends, MLB Central’s Studio 21, The Queen Latifah Show and more.

Now Parmalee — comprising brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals and guitar/drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass) and life-long best friend Josh McSwain (guitar) — returns with the lead single from its sophomore album, the universal hometown anthem “Roots.”

Parmalee’s concert is free with paid admission to the Santa Barbara County Fair. For more information and tickets, click here.

— Kimberly Kaminske is an associate publicist representing Parmalee.