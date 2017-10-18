Charter School Honors its Leaders at 25th Year Reunion

Santa Barbara Charter School is holding its 25th Year Reunion noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Godric Grove in Elings Park.

The reunion will celebrate the extraordinary efforts of a cadre of families who created this public school that “Cultivates the Arts, Academics, and Relationships.”

The event's theme is Founders Celebration, as it honors four key staff members who have led the school throughout the past 25 years:

Dave Weisman, director of operations; Wendy Kanter, kindergarten teacher and head teacher; Bev Abrams, teacher and long-time director of education; and Linda Cowen, special education teacher and director.

The reunion also will celebrate the students, families and staff who contributed to creating and sustaining Santa Barbara Charter School.

Alumni and their families, current students and their families, and friends of Santa Barbara Charter School are invited. For more information, visit www.sbcharter.org or phone Laura Donner, 967-6522.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara Charter School.