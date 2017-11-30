Chase Avery Cleans Up on the Boards in Providence Victory

Boys Basketball

Chase Avery grabbed a school-record 19 rebounds and scored 10 points for Providence in a 51-41 win over Santa Clarita Valley, 51-41, at the Santa Clarita Christian Tournament on Thursday.

The Patriots won despite struggling with their shooting.

"We did not play our best tonight, shots weren't falling and our offense never got into a rhythm," Providence coach Steve Stokes said. "Nights like this happen from time to time, but it was good to see our guys do other things to help their team when shots were not falling for them."

Bryan Sheets scored 13 points and had six assists, Caleb Johnson had 11 points and Nick Butler had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Patriots (3-0) complete pool play on Friday against Orcutt Academy at 9 p.m.

