Chase Avery Sets Providence Rebound Record in Rout of Shandon

Boys Basketball

Chase Avery hauled in 15 rebounds and set the Providence career rebound record in a 72-33 boys basketball rout of Shandon at the Santa Maria Valley Christian Academy Tournament on Friday.

Avery raised his career total to 520 rebounds, passing the previous mark of 513 set by Caleb Jones. He recorded a double-double, scoring 12 points in the blow-out win that put the Patriots in the championship game.

"We were excited for Chase to break the school rebound record," Providence coach Steve Stokes said. "It wasn't a matter of if, but when. I think his goal is to finish with 700 for his career. He is relentless in everything he does on the floor. We talked to the guys after about this is a team record, too.

"We take pride in contesting shots and playing tough defense. Our team's commitment to forcing opponents into tough shots created more rebounding opportunities for Chase.

Nick Butler had a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds, Bryan Sheets scored 14 points and Caleb Johnson added 11 points.

Providence record improves to 7-1.

"The Patriots will play La Verne-Lutheran for the tournament championship on Saturday.



