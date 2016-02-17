Chase Avery Sets Record in Providence Basketball Playoff Win

Boys Basketball

Sophomore Chase Avery set the Providence school record for rebounds in a season, hauling in 12 boards to go with his team-high 18 points in leading the Patriots to a 62-21 rout over Shandon in a first-round CIF Division 6 boys basketball playoff game at Westmont College on Wednesday.

Providence will be home for its second-round game on Saturday against Newbury Park Adventist at Westmont.

Avery now has 184 rebounds this season, breaking the record of 178, set by teammate Caleb Jones last season.

Bryan Sheets scored 15 points and Jones had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Patriots, who improve to 16-6. Ricky Beebe dished out five assists.

"We talked to the guys about what playoff basketball is all about and the way you need to play," Providence coach Steve Stokes said about the team's preparation for the postseason. "Seeds don't matter, record doesn't matter, it's who plays better for 32 minutes on that night. We played well tonight, and we can enjoy the win tonight. But tomorrow you need to be able to wipe the slate clean and focus on playing another great 32 minutes."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.