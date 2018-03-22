Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Chase Avery’s Double-Double Powers Providence to CIF Win

Nate Butler of Providence drives past a Vasquez defender for two of his 18 points. Click to view larger
Nate Butler of Providence drives past a Vasquez defender for two of his 18 points. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 14, 2018 | 9:28 p.m.

Chase Avery recorded a double-double and set the Providence single-season rebounding record in 63-43 victory over Vasquez in a CIF-SS 5AA Division first-round playoff game on Wednesday at Carpinteria High.

Avery scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds giving him 207 for the season. The previous record was 204 by Gianni Madrigal last season.

Nick Butler scored 18 points, grabbed seven boards and handed out seven assists; Evan Boger scored 11 points and had nine rebounds and Bryan Sheets had nine points and eight assists as the Patriots improved to 20-2.

"I was really pleased with the way we moved the ball tonight against the pressure of Vasquez," coach Steve Stokes said. "Everyone made the extra pass that created some great looks for everyone. We had 18 assists on 25 made field goals, great ball movement kept the Vasquez defense on their heels."

The Patriots will be home for their second round game against Newbury Park Adventist on Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be played at SBCC.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 