Chase Avery’s Double-Double Powers Providence to CIF Win

Boys Basketball

Chase Avery recorded a double-double and set the Providence single-season rebounding record in 63-43 victory over Vasquez in a CIF-SS 5AA Division first-round playoff game on Wednesday at Carpinteria High.

Avery scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds giving him 207 for the season. The previous record was 204 by Gianni Madrigal last season.

Nick Butler scored 18 points, grabbed seven boards and handed out seven assists; Evan Boger scored 11 points and had nine rebounds and Bryan Sheets had nine points and eight assists as the Patriots improved to 20-2.

"I was really pleased with the way we moved the ball tonight against the pressure of Vasquez," coach Steve Stokes said. "Everyone made the extra pass that created some great looks for everyone. We had 18 assists on 25 made field goals, great ball movement kept the Vasquez defense on their heels."

The Patriots will be home for their second round game against Newbury Park Adventist on Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be played at SBCC.