Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:44 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Chase Ends in Arrest on Drug, Other Charges

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 31, 2013 | 11:45 p.m.

Jeremy Cassaro
Jeremy Cassaro

A 26-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested on a drug and other charges Sunday after leading police on a chase through the city, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident began at about 11:40 a.m., when an officer attempted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Main Street, said Sgt. Daniel Cohen.

The driver, later identified as Jeremy Cassaro, initially pulled over, but then sped away, Cohen said.

Officers pursued Cassaro through the northeast area of the city, Cohen said, and he eventually struck a curb at Fesler Street and Suey Road, disabling one of his tires.

“Even though the vehicle had only three functional tires, Cassaro continued to flee, albeit at a lower speed,” Cohen said. “While traveling at only 20 mph, with officers directly behind him, Cassaro was seen throwing evidence from the vehicle.”

Cassaro’s vehicle eventually stopped in the 100 block of North Palisade Drive, Cohen said, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Cassaro was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of reckless evading, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, and hit and run, Cohen said. Bail on those charges was set at $75,000.

He also had an outstanding no-bail warrant for his arrest.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 