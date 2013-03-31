Chase Ends in Arrest on Drug, Other Charges

A 26-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested on a drug and other charges Sunday after leading police on a chase through the city, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident began at about 11:40 a.m., when an officer attempted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Main Street, said Sgt. Daniel Cohen.

The driver, later identified as Jeremy Cassaro, initially pulled over, but then sped away, Cohen said.

Officers pursued Cassaro through the northeast area of the city, Cohen said, and he eventually struck a curb at Fesler Street and Suey Road, disabling one of his tires.

“Even though the vehicle had only three functional tires, Cassaro continued to flee, albeit at a lower speed,” Cohen said. “While traveling at only 20 mph, with officers directly behind him, Cassaro was seen throwing evidence from the vehicle.”

Cassaro’s vehicle eventually stopped in the 100 block of North Palisade Drive, Cohen said, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Cassaro was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of reckless evading, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, and hit and run, Cohen said. Bail on those charges was set at $75,000.

He also had an outstanding no-bail warrant for his arrest.

