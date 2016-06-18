Chase Hoover’s No-Hit Pitching Leads Goleta Valley South 12U Stars Over Dos Pueblos

Youth Sports

Goleta Valley South's Chase Hoover rose to the occasion in a crosstown game with Dos Pueblos Little League in a 12-Under District 63 All-Star Game on Saturday.

Hoover threw five innings of no-hit ball and struck out 10 on the way to a 3-0 win at Girsh Park. Henry Manfredonia struck out the side in the sixth inning to complete the no-hit performance.

Goleta Valley South scored a run in the first when a Manfredonia groundout drove in Greg Marmo. The score remained 1-0 until the last inning when Goleta Valley South added two insurance runs on RBI singles by Thomas Kinzler and Jake Rister.

Catcher Joaquin Sandoval led a solid defensive effort by the winners.

Goleta Valley South improves to 2-0 in pool play while Dos Pueblos falls to 3-1.

Dos Pueblos is back in action Tuesday against Fillmore. Goleta Valley South faces Saticoy on Wednesday. Both games are at Girsh Park.