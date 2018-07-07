Chase Illig Carries Offensive Load for Foresters in 10-2 Victory

Baseball

Designated hitter Chase Illig had monster game on Saturday, going 4 for 5 with five RBI to lead the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 10-2 win over the MLB Academy Barons at Pershing Park.

Illig got the Foresters rolling in the first inning, belting a three-run homer to right. He also had a two-run double in the eighth.

Michael Neustifter hit a solo homer in the first and had a two-run single in the seventh.

Utah Jones had a RBI single in the second inning to give the Foresters a 5-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Caleb Sloan allowed three hits in five scoreless innings and earned the win. He threw 55 pitches and 42 of them were strikes.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.