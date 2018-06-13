Chase Illig Cleans Up for Foresters in 11-7 Road Victory

Baseball

The top four hitters in the Forsters' lineup combined for 10 hits, six RBI and nine total runs in an 11-7 victory over the Arroyo Seco Saints in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Tuesday in Pasadena.

Clean-up hitter Chase Illig got Santa Barbara going, driving in a first-inning run on a fielder's choice and then blasting a three-run homer in the second inning. He went 3-for-4 on the day with four RBI.

Lead-off hitter Logan Allen went 3 for 6 and scored four runs, No.2 hitter Luke Ritter was 3-4 with three runs scored and a RBI and John Jensen had a run-scoring hit.

The Foresters had 14 hits and kept the pressure on Arroyo Seco by stealing nine bases.

Santa Barbara led 10-0 before Arroyo Seco capitalized on three walks by reliever Miles Sandum and an error to score six runs in the bottom of the third.

Brad Demco restored order for Santa Barbara and picked up the win.

Luke Coffey had a two-run single for the Foresters in a four-run first inning.

The Foresters (4-0) play at Arroyo Seco on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. The game can be heard on 1290 AM.

