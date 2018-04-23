Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:37 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Chase Mayer, Carpinteria Have Good Day at Cabrillo, 9-1

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 23, 2018 | 7:32 p.m.

Chase Mayer gave up a solo homer in the first inning but dominated the rest of the way for Carpinteria in a 9-1 non-league baseball win at Cabrillo on Monday.

Mayer scattered three hits and struck out six in going the distance.

The Carpinteria offense banged out 11 hits and capitalized on four walks and three Cabrillo errors.

Senior shortstop Dominic Sturdivan led the Warrior charge with two hits, three runs scored and an RBI.  Noah Nuño tallied three hits on the day and Toby Spach scored twice, while Miles Souza and Vance Keiser had two hits apiece. 

Mayer helped himself by getting involved in the attack as he doubled and scored.

"Looking back, it's clear that the guys were productive on offense, played defense well in unfamiliar territory, and the battery was good again," coach Pat Cooney said. "What you can't see in the box score is that players did little things well to give us the lead and then extend it when we had the opportunity.  Bunts, base running and two-strike contact were strengths."

Carpinteria (5-10) hosts Santa Ynez at John Calderwood Field at 11 a.m. on Saturday for another non-league evacuation make up action.

 

