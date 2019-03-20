Chase Mayer, Carpinteria Suffer Tough 1-0 Loss to Santa Paula

Baseball

Chase Mayer pitched brilliantly for the Carpinteria baseball team but ended up being the hard-luck loser in a 1-0 defeat against Santa Paula in a Citrus Coast League game at John Calderwood Field on Wednesday.

Mayer and Santa Paula's Marcus Chavez each threw complete-game two-hitters.

The winning run came in the sixth inning on a double, a steal of third and a two-out ground ball that found its way between the first and second basemen.

Mayer struck out seven, walked four and hit a batter.

"Clearly, we were really happy with the way we pitched and defended," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "I'm not sure that Chase has ever pitched better and the defense committed 0 errors. On the offensive side, our bats have gone cold. It seems like we might be pressing a bit and when we press, we tend to lose sight of the plan. We'll need to make a slight adjustment and hope that we can snap out of it on Friday."

The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Warriors and the second loss to Santa Paula, which pulled into a first-place tie with Carpinteria at 6-2. The Cardinals have won four in a row.

