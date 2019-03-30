Chase Mayer Pitches Carpinteria to 3-2 Win Over Cabrillo

Baseball

Carpinteria held off Cabrillo, 3-2, in a non-league baseball game on Saturday at John Calderwood Field.

It was the seventh one-run game for the Warriors, who have won five of them.

Carpinteria jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Jacob Macias was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in Chase Mayer, who led off the inning with a double. Tyler Cervantes singled to right on a 0-1 pitch, driving in Noah Nuño and Miles Souza capped the scoring as he scampered home after a wild pitch.

That proved to be enough for Mayer as he scattered three hits, struck out 11 and surrendered just one earned run.

Cabrillo scored in the fourth and fifth innings and had the tying run on base in both the sixth and the seventh innings. Mayer and the Warriors stepped up each time and wiggled out of the jams.

The game marked the final time Jon Osborne will bring Cabrillo to Carpinteria as he is retiring at the end of the season, said Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney. The Warriors and Conquistadores have played each other in non-league games every year since 1996.



"As it has been every year since the mid 1990's, the chance to meet up with Coach Osborne's team is a baseball day that we look forward to," Cooney said. "Both programs focus on playing baseball the right way, and the host team always feeds the visitors in a gesture of good will.

"Saying farewell to Ozzie is bittersweet to say the least. We have really gotten to know each other and our families in the baseball context. My kids wear Cabrillo baseball T-shirts around the house and show off their Conquistadore stickers proudly. We have nothing but respect for Coach Osborne and most certainly wish him well."

The Warriors improve 8-4 on the season while Cabrillo falls to 3-11.

"Earning a split from the two Channel League teams that we played this week (the Warriors lost 2-1 against Santa Ynez) was really positive," Cooney said. "Winning another one-run game is remarkable and helps to build our confidence that we can win tight games. My guess is that this won't be the last one-run game of the season."

Carpinteria returns to Citrus Coast League play next week with a two-game set with the league-leading Malibu on Wednesday at Malibu and at Calderwood Field on Friday.

