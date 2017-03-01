Chase Meyer’s Two-Run Hit Lifts Carpinteria in Season Opener

Baseball

Carpinteria opened its baseball season with a 3-1 win over Villanova at John Calderwood Field on Wednesday.

Chase Mayer hit a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Meyer drove in Tony Vega and Juan Gomez.

Noah Nuno earned the pitching win for Carpinteria. He tossed two innings, giving up a run on three hits while striking out three and walking zero. David Martinez struck out the side in the seventh to notch the save.

Mayer started the game and didn't allow a run or hit while striking out two and walking one. The four Warrior hurlers struck out 10 Wildcats and surrendered just four hits.

Dominic Sturdivan paced the Warrior offense, collecting two hits, stealing two bases and scoring a run on Jose Carrillo's two-out single in the third inning.

"It was great to earn the first win of the season, but we realize there is a long way to go and a great deal of work to be done," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. " The boys were eager to get going and brought a very aggressive approach to the plate today. We'll be looking to make steady progress in developing discipline as these early games unfold."

The Warriors travel to Santa Ynez for their annual doubleheader with the Pirates on Saturday.



