Chase Palm Carousel House Reopening for Public, Private Events

The Carousel House in Chase Palm Park, formerly home to a historic carousel, will reopen for public use this month, the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has announced.

The Carousel House, located off East Cabrillo Boulevard and adjacent to the Santa Barbara Waterfront, will house public and private events and recreational fitness classes. The newly-refurbished building will support recreation and community events and provide a venue for private celebrations.



“I’m so glad we’ve been able to find a way to get this building open for public use again,” said Jill Zachary, Parks and Recreation director. “Our plan is to continue finding ways the Carousel House can truly be a resource to the Santa Barbara community.”



Use of the Carousel House as an outdoor venue for recreation classes fits with department goals to promote outdoor fitness and community wellness opportunities in public park settings.

It also is hoped that opening the building for community events, festivals, and private event rentals will revitalize Chase Palm Park, bringing in revenue to support the low-cost recreation programs and community services offered by the Parks and Recreation Department.

The Carousel House was built as part of the Chase Palm Park expansion in 1998, which extended Chase Palm Park across East Cabrillo Boulevard and created a park suited for waterfront strolls and gatherings of all sizes.

The Carousel House and its plaza occupy the west end of the park, at Garden Street and East Cabrillo Boulevard.

The Allan Herschell three-abreast carousel, owned by Historic Carousels Inc., was installed in 1999. In late 2017, the 101-year-old carousel was removed to preserve it as a museum exhibit.



The opportunity to rent the Carousel House, which includes the adjacent sunken plaza, for private events is new, and will offer a venue to host events of all kinds in Santa Barbara’s waterfront.

The 3,600-square-foot building’s interior maximum occupancy is 240. Its proximity to the beach, Stearns Wharf and nearby parking lots makes it a versatile site.

The Parks and Recreation Department plans to host a showcase open house at the Carousel House this spring; those interested in adding their names to the calendar for 2018–19 events should call Leslie Lund, 897-1983.

— Liz Smith for city of Santa Barbara.