Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:50 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Chase Palm Carousel House Reopening for Public, Private Events

By Liz Smith for city of Santa Barbara | April 23, 2018 | 2:34 p.m.

The Carousel House in Chase Palm Park, formerly home to a historic carousel, will reopen for public use this month, the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has announced.

The Carousel House, located off East Cabrillo Boulevard and adjacent to the Santa Barbara Waterfront, will house public and private events and recreational fitness classes. The newly-refurbished building will support recreation and community events and provide a venue for private celebrations.
 
“I’m so glad we’ve been able to find a way to get this building open for public use again,” said Jill Zachary, Parks and Recreation director. “Our plan is to continue finding ways the Carousel House can truly be a resource to the Santa Barbara community.”
 
Use of the Carousel House as an outdoor venue for recreation classes fits with department goals to promote outdoor fitness and community wellness opportunities in public park settings.

It also is hoped that opening the building for community events, festivals, and private event rentals will revitalize Chase Palm Park, bringing in revenue to support the low-cost recreation programs and community services offered by the Parks and Recreation Department.

The Carousel House was built as part of the Chase Palm Park expansion in 1998, which extended Chase Palm Park across East Cabrillo Boulevard and created a park suited for waterfront strolls and gatherings of all sizes.

The Carousel House and its plaza occupy the west end of the park, at Garden Street and East Cabrillo Boulevard.

The Allan Herschell three-abreast carousel, owned by Historic Carousels Inc., was installed in 1999. In late 2017, the 101-year-old carousel was removed to preserve it as a museum exhibit.
 
The opportunity to rent the Carousel House, which includes the adjacent sunken plaza, for private events is new, and will offer a venue to host events of all kinds in Santa Barbara’s waterfront.

The 3,600-square-foot building’s interior maximum occupancy is 240. Its proximity to the beach, Stearns Wharf and nearby parking lots makes it a versatile site.

The Parks and Recreation Department plans to host a showcase open house at the Carousel House this spring; those interested in adding their names to the calendar for 2018–19 events should call Leslie Lund, 897-1983.

— Liz Smith for city of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 