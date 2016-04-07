Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:26 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Chat With a Joint Pain Expert at Cottage Health ‘Meet the Doctor’ Event

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | April 7, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

Gary Simpson, a Santa Maria resident, spent many years climbing stairs in a sugar factory and crawling into freight trucks to make deliveries, but all of that physical labor took its toll on him. He enjoyed walking in Waller Park for exercise, but eventually had to stop because of the pain in his knees, especially the left one.

He met with an orthopedic surgeon who explained that the cartilage that once cushioned the bones had worn away.

“He said it was bone on bone,” Simpson recalls. “I had to make a decision whether I wanted to live with it or fix it. I decided to fix it.” 

Now, a year after his first total knee replacement surgery at the Cottage Center for Orthopedics at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Simpson is taking walks again at Waller Park. He’s also had his second knee replaced, and he’s feeling great.

Simpson trusts the high level of care and the experienced staff at the Cottage Center for Orthopedics. The center’s knee and hip replacement programs have received the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission, the nation’s top independent health care accreditor.

On Thursday, April 14, Dr. Graham  Hurvitz, an orthopedic surgeon, will talk from 6-7:30 p.m. about treatment options for joint pain during the Cottage Health “Meet the Doctor” event at the Santa Maria Inn, located at 801 South Broadway. Light refreshments will be served.

The event is free, though participants are asked to register in advance by calling 1.855.3.NO.PAIN (66.7246).

Maria Zate is the manager of public relations at Cottage Health.

 

