Chat With a Joint-Pain Expert at Cottage Health Meet the Doctor Event

What happens when joint pain becomes unbearable? For Ventura County resident Peter DiCapua, the intense pain in his knee joints threatened his active lifestyle both outdoors and indoors.

“The pain was terrible. It was intense. It cut down on my walking, my tennis. It got to the point where no type of medicine could cover the discomfort,” he said.

DiCapua sought the help of experts at the Cottage Center for Orthopedics for a total knee replacement surgery.

The center’s hip- and knee-replacement programs have received the Gold Seal of approval from the Joint Commission, the nation’s top health accreditor.

DiCapua loved the results so much that he decided to have his other knee replaced too.

“I had both knees done at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital,” he said. “Everyone there was absolutely superb. They made it as easy as possible.”

Now he’s back to doing what he loves. “I’m not 18 or 35 anymore, but I’m playing tennis three times a week and working out at the gym twice a week,” he added. “Being almost 80 years old, I think I’m ahead of the game.”

Dr. Anthony Romero, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Cottage Center for Orthopedics, will give a talk from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, about treatment options for joint pain. This Meet the Doctor event will be held at the Ventura Beach Marriott, 2055 E. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura. Light refreshments will be served.

The event is free, though participants are asked to register in advance by calling 1.855.3.NO.PAIN (1.855.366.7246).

— Maria Zate is the manager of public relations and marketing and Cottage Health.