Chat with Noozhawk Publisher Bill Macfadyen on Twitter

Noozhawk founder and publisher Bill Macfadyen will be hosting another Twitter Chat on Tuesday, this time starting at 7 p.m. and running until about 7:45 p.m.

Last week’s inaugural chat was considered a success, since Macfadyen said more than one reader joined the conversation.

“I set the bar really low, and somehow stepped over it,” he joked. “We actually had three or four people join in — two of whom I didn’t already know.”

Twitter users can use the hashtag #nooztalk to participate Tuesday. Non-Twitter users can click here to join the conversation, and then follow the on-screen instructions. By including the #nooztalk hashtag, your tweets will automatically be included in the feed.

“We realize the All-Star Game will be going on during this Twitter Chat,” Macfadyen said. “But Clayton Kershaw will be off the mound by then and Yasiel Puig didn’t make it, so at least I won’t be distracted.”

If you’ve got questions, suggestions, complaints or compliments, feel free to tweet away.

