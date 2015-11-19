Chaucer’s Hosting Book Signing Nov. 24 for Mystery Writer Lida Sideris

Advice

Chaucer’s Book Store is hosting Lida Sideris, author of the light-hearted mystery, Murder and Other Unnatural Disasters, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Chaucer’s is located in the Loreto Plaza Shopping Center, 3321 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Released by The Wild Rose Press on Sept. 30, the book follows the adventures of Corrie Locke, a newly minted lawyer who lands a dream job in a movie studio…only to be blackmailed into investigating the suspicious death of a co-worker.

The police dismiss the death as a suicide, but Corrie uncovers clues that point to murder.

Luckily, she’s the daughter of a late, great private eye, and she’s inherited his love of sleuthing…and illegal weaponry.

It doesn’t help matters that her gene for caution is a recessive one. Corrie finds herself in the center of a murder case, unearthing suspects in shocking places.

With a cold-blooded killer on the loose, Corrie will have to up her game, or die trying.

Lida Sideris is a Southern California native and the executive director of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association. She currently writes novels, articles, essays, reviews, grocery lists and more.

She was one of two national winners of the Helen McCloy/Mystery Writers of America Scholarship Award for mystery writing.

She is a member of Sisters in Crime National and the Los Angeles chapter. Murder and Other Unnatural Disasters is Lida’s debut. For more information, visit her online at LidaSideris.com.

Praise for Murder and Other Unnatural Disasters:

“When her new job at a movie studio turns deadly, the daughter of a renowned private investigator is her company’s only hope—and the highlight of this debut mystery…A smart caper with a heroine to match.”

– Kirkus Reviews

“…a delightful twisting maze complete with Hollywood film production, murder and mayhem, and sexy and quirky characters….”

— Kimberley Troutte, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author.

“The mystery at the story’s center is both interesting and compelling, but the tone of the novel, the fresh first-person POV, and the specifics of the characters and the events surrounding the solving of said mystery make the novel a roller-coaster ride of hilarity, in a way that’s both reminiscent of, and distinctly different from, Janet Evanovich’s early work.”

— Bibliotica