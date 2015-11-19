Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:17 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Chaucer’s Hosting Book Signing Nov. 24 for Mystery Writer Lida Sideris

By Lida Sideris | November 19, 2015 | 2:29 p.m.
Lida Sideris, author of the light-hearted mystery, Murder and Other Unnatural Disasters, will hold a book signing on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Chaucer’s Book Store in Santa Barbara.
Lida Sideris, author of the light-hearted mystery, Murder and Other Unnatural Disasters, will hold a book signing on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Chaucer’s Book Store in Santa Barbara. (Contributed photo)

Chaucer’s Book Store is hosting Lida Sideris, author of the light-hearted mystery, Murder and Other Unnatural Disasters, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Chaucer’s is located in the Loreto Plaza Shopping Center, 3321 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Released by The Wild Rose Press on Sept. 30, the book follows the adventures of Corrie Locke, a newly minted lawyer who lands a dream job in a movie studio…only to be blackmailed into investigating the suspicious death of a co-worker.

The police dismiss the death as a suicide, but Corrie uncovers clues that point to murder.

Luckily, she’s the daughter of a late, great private eye, and she’s inherited his love of sleuthing…and illegal weaponry.

It doesn’t help matters that her gene for caution is a recessive one. Corrie finds herself in the center of a murder case, unearthing suspects in shocking places.

With a cold-blooded killer on the loose, Corrie will have to up her game, or die trying.

Lida Sideris is a Southern California native and the executive director of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association. She currently writes novels, articles, essays, reviews, grocery lists and more.

She was one of two national winners of the Helen McCloy/Mystery Writers of America Scholarship Award for mystery writing.

She is a member of Sisters in Crime National and the Los Angeles chapter. Murder and Other Unnatural Disasters is Lida’s debut. For more information, visit her online at LidaSideris.com.

Praise for Murder and Other Unnatural Disasters:

“When her new job at a movie studio turns deadly, the daughter of a renowned private investigator is her company’s only hope—and the highlight of this debut mystery…A smart caper with a heroine to match.”

– Kirkus Reviews

“…a delightful twisting maze complete with Hollywood film production, murder and mayhem, and sexy and quirky characters….”

— Kimberley Troutte, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author.

“The mystery at the story’s center is both interesting and compelling, but the tone of the novel, the fresh first-person POV, and the specifics of the characters and the events surrounding the solving of said mystery make the novel a roller-coaster ride of hilarity, in a way that’s both reminiscent of, and distinctly different from, Janet Evanovich’s early work.”

— Bibliotica

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 