Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:09 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Cheadle Hall Art Gallery Showcases Work by UCSB Undergraduate Students

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | May 26, 2014 | 10:30 a.m.

On one wall, images of clouds float serenely from one side of a 60-inch video screen to the other. Across from it, a huge seedpod, overlain with cactus leaves, hangs from the ceiling. A yarn-covered appendage resembling a giant horn extends from the side and gives the entire piece a decidedly Seussian flair. And, in a way, that’s what sculptor Luis Velasquez intended.

A second seedpod sculpture hangs from the branch of a huge tree between Cheadle and Campbell halls. While he sought to infuse a touch of humor into his work, he also wanted the pods to be, as he said, “a treat to the dreamers, to the people who look to the sky.”

These pieces — “Looking Up” by Joanna Sleigh and Velasquez’s “Seedpod” — are part of the Inaugural Cheadle Hall Undergraduate Art Exhibition at UC Santa Barbara, a group show featuring work by students from the campus’s College of Letters and Science and the College of Creative Studies.

The show is curated by members of the UCSB departments of art and of history of art and architecture and the campus’ Art, Design & Architecture Museum, from an undergraduate exhibition that took place in December. The Cheadle Hall exhibition was installed under the direction of Elyse Gonzales and Mehmet Doğu, curator of exhibits and exhibition designer, respectively, at the Art, Design & Architecture Museum.

“We are grateful for the many opportunities to show student work within our department and in public space on campus, but this is the first time such an important building for all of campus supported a juried showcase of undergraduate student artwork,” said Jane Mulfinger, UCSB professor and chair of art and the primary organizer of the show.

For Megan Fisher, a senior double majoring in art and English, being part of the inaugural exhibition is a great honor. Her work, which includes two photographs — or “liquid paintings,” as she described them — and a set of vinyl tree rings, explored the natural environment from both micro and macro lenses.

Cheadle art
Nopalpod by Luis Velasquez; 2014; wood and cactus. (Spencer Bruttig / UCSB photo)

“I’m a senior and I feel like I’m giving back to my school in a sense,” she said. “And I think there can always be more art everywhere. I never think there’s enough art. We have only one gallery in the art department, and students never get to show their art as much as they should be able to.”

Fisher noted that installing the vinyl tree rings, which are meant to highlight issues of deforestation and the amount of paper consumption in the world, proved to be a valuable experience.

“Three people came up to talk to me about it and about the process,” she said. “Everyone is interested in art; they just don’t always know where to look and where to find it.”

According to David Marshall, dean of humanities and fine arts in the College of Letters and Science at UCSB, the exhibition is symbolically important because it shows the university as a creative venue. “We have a strong arts program here with national distinction in various ways,” he said. “Our students receive excellent training from faculty members whose work has shown in some of the most interesting and prestigious venues around the world.

“It’s worth noting, too, that this is also undergraduate research,” Marshall continued. “At UC, we consider art to be research. This is a way for people to instantly see some of the ways in which we engage our students in the creative process.”

Marc Fisher, senior associate vice chancellor for administrative services and one of the organizers of the exhibition, added: “It makes a statement to have the work of our students shown in the administration building. It helps remind us of why we’re here.”

While the inaugural show highlights UCSB undergraduate art majors in the College of Letters and Science and the College of Creative Studies, art department courses now welcome the enrollment of students from across campus. In the future, student work for the Cheadle exhibitions may come from a broad spectrum of diverse majors at UCSB, according to Mulfinger.

“Undergraduates choose majors, but the whole point of a liberal arts education is that it is multifaceted,” Marshall said. “We also have many double-majors — students who major in art and biology, dance and chemistry; there are violinists from the College of Engineering. That’s what we want from our undergraduates.”

The exhibition continues through June 30. A reception is planned for 4 to 5:30 p.m. this Thursday featuring the Department of Music’s Young Artist String Quartet.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 