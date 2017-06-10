Cheap Skates at Ice in Paradise Dollar Day

Ice in Paradise skating arena will host its Summer Skate Kick-Off Dollar Day 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the rink, 6985 Santa Felicia, Goleta, behind Camino Real Marketplace.

Skating admission and skate rentals are $1 each for the afternoon. There will be music, instructors on ice to assist, and activities for the whole family.

Ice in Paradise, a state-of-the-art nonprofit ice arena, offers public skating and skating school throughout the summer for people of all ages and abilities.

Skating is a fun, healthy, and social way to stay active. Ice skating can be a source of personal growth, skill building and confidence.

For more information, call 879-1550 or visit www.iceinparadise.org.

— Jill Jamar for Ice in Paradise.