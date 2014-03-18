Residents Urged to Check for Leaks Inside and Out for Fix a Leak Week

The average household wastes more than 10,000 gallons of water per year from easy to fix household leaks. As part of Fix a Leak Week, the City of Santa Barbara Water Conservation Program is encouraging residents and businesses to check for leaks both inside and out.

The city is in a stage one drought and is asking for a 20 percent reduction in water use from all businesses and residents.

A great place to start saving water is to check for and fix any water leaks on your property:

» Sprinkler system — Many sprinkler and drip systems leak only at night when they are running. Make sure you turn on your system during the day to check for leaking valves, broken sprinklers and missing drip emitters. If you have a gardener, ensure that they are checking your system regularly for leaks and runoff. Watch how-to videos on how to spot irrigation leaks by clicking here.

» Toilets — A leaking toilet can waste up to 350 gallons a day! Many toilets leak silently, or only at night. Check your flapper for leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, waiting 10 minutes, and seeing if color appears in the bowl before you flush. Also check that the water level in the tank is one inch below the over-flow tube. Find more information on how to check for toilet leaks here.

» Fixtures — Check for drips and puddles with all faucets, showerheads, spigots and appliances. Repair or replace as necessary.

The city offers free water checkups for all city water customers to check for leaks and identify ways to save water inside and out. Call 805.564.5460 to schedule a free water checkup. Let’s Save Together!

— Alison Jordan is a water conservation supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara.