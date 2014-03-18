Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:03 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Residents Urged to Check for Leaks Inside and Out for Fix a Leak Week

By Alison Jordan for the City of Santa Barbara | March 18, 2014 | 1:45 p.m.

The average household wastes more than 10,000 gallons of water per year from easy to fix household leaks. As part of Fix a Leak Week, the City of Santa Barbara Water Conservation Program is encouraging residents and businesses to check for leaks both inside and out.

The city is in a stage one drought and is asking for a 20 percent reduction in water use from all businesses and residents.

A great place to start saving water is to check for and fix any water leaks on your property:

» Sprinkler system — Many sprinkler and drip systems leak only at night when they are running. Make sure you turn on your system during the day to check for leaking valves, broken sprinklers and missing drip emitters. If you have a gardener, ensure that they are checking your system regularly for leaks and runoff. Watch how-to videos on how to spot irrigation leaks by clicking here.

» Toilets — A leaking toilet can waste up to 350 gallons a day! Many toilets leak silently, or only at night. Check your flapper for leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, waiting 10 minutes, and seeing if color appears in the bowl before you flush. Also check that the water level in the tank is one inch below the over-flow tube. Find more information on how to check for toilet leaks here.

» Fixtures — Check for drips and puddles with all faucets, showerheads, spigots and appliances. Repair or replace as necessary.

The city offers free water checkups for all city water customers to check for leaks and identify ways to save water inside and out. Call 805.564.5460 to schedule a free water checkup. Let’s Save Together!

Click here for more information on water conservation. Click here for more information on Fix a Leak Week.

— Alison Jordan is a water conservation supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 