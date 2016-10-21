Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:50 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Check Out Bilingual Music Programs for Kids and Families at Santa Barbara Libraries

Singer Nathalia, a native of Colombia, gets audiences rockin' to the beat of her original tunes.

By Tara O’Reilly for the Carpinteria Library | October 21, 2016 | 9:04 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System will host concerts by musician Nathalia for children and families. A native of Colombia, Nathalia writes and performs original bilingual songs that are fun, catchy, and educational for children and grown-ups alike.

Nathalia’s versatile repertoire ranges from rock to reggaeton. Click to view larger
Nathalia’s versatile repertoire ranges from rock to reggaeton. (Santa Barbara Public Library System)

With a mix of sounds from rock to cumbia, jazz to reggaeton, Nathalia’s songs will have the whole family singing and dancing along. Children and their friends and families are invited to attend the free concerts on the following dates and library locations:

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 10:30 a.m. at Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Road
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 3:30 p.m. at Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 10:30 a.m. at Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m. at Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246
Thursday, Nov. 10, 10:30 a.m. at Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 10, 3:30 p.m. at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.
Friday, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m. at the Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St.
 
This program is supported by the Friends of the Libraries, nonprofit volunteer organizations that financially support library programs and services. For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Central Library’s youth services desk, 564-5603, or your local branch library.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.
 
— Tara O’Reilly for the Carpinteria Library.

 
