Check Out Free Noontime Concerts at Libraries

Opera Santa Barbara will present a series of free noontime concerts at Santa Barbara and Ventura County libraries through mid-May. The concerts will feature the company’s Mosher Studio Artists singing a variety of operatic repertoire and musical theater selections.

The concerts will be at: Solvang Public Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Feb. 8, March 8, and May 10; Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Feb. 22, March 1, April 19 and 26, and May 3; and Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St., March 6 and May 8.

Also, Thousand Oaks Public Library, 1401 E. Janss Road, Feb. 7, March 7 and May 9; Ojai Public Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Feb. 9, March 9 and May 11; and Ventura Public Library, 651 E. Main St., Feb. 10, March 10 and May 12.

All performances begin at noon.

Currently serving as Mosher Studio Artists are soprano Elizabeth Kelsay, mezzo-soprano Molly Clementz, tenor Elliott Deasy, and baritone Evan Bravos.

To schedule a free noontime concert at a public library in Santa Barbara or Ventura counties, contact Opera Santa Barbara, 898-3890, or [email protected].

— Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara.