Check Out Noozhawk LIVE and Be Entered to Win at Saturday’s ParentClick Kids Expo

Readers can scan a ParentClick QR code for a chance to win free prizes at Saturday's drawing at La Cumbre Plaza

By Noozhawk LIVE | March 2, 2012 | 10:24 a.m.

Article Image

Locals can get a sneak preview of Noozhawk LIVE and be entered to win cool prizes Saturday at the annual ParentClick Kids Expo at Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza.

To be entered in Saturday’s drawing at the ParentClick.com Kids Expo, click here to download the free ParentClick app QR code.

From local deals to local news, Noozhawk LIVE is locally focused and community powered.

“We’re very excited to be bringing up-to-date information on ParentClick’s Kid’s expo,” said Melissa Tierney, general manager of Noozhawk LIVE. “It’s a great way for the community to be in touch with ParentClick in real time, and at the touch of one button, and all year round.”

If you have an Internet-enabled cell phone, you can download the Noozhawk LIVE app by scanning the QR code and saving the link to the homescreen of your mobile device, for 24/7 use. Since the Noozhawk LIVE site functions as a mobile app, it works on any mobile device, and keeps users informed of local deals at local businesses!

The ParentClick Kids Expo is 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at La Cumbre Plaza. Admission is free.

Be sure to download the site on your homescreen to be entered to win in the ParentClick drawing at Saturday’s expo.

Click here for more information on Noozhawk LIVE, or contact Tierney at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 
