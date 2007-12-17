Checkmates
{mosimage}
A trio of Crane Country Day School fifth-graders maneuvered themselves into a second-place finish in the team division of the Western Grade Chess Tournament in Anaheim.
By Ann Pieramici | December 17, 2007 | 11:47 a.m.
{mosimage}
Crane Country Day School fifth-graders, from left, Gray Mackall, Penn MacNeil and Kian O’Connor took second place in the team division of the Western Grade Chess Tournament earlier this month in Anaheim. The tournament was hosted by American Chess Institute under the direction of Chess Master Andrew Svehaug.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.