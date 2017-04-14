Monday, April 23 , 2018, 5:03 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Cheech & Chong Bring Irreverent Comedy to Chumash Casino Resort

Cheech Marin’s and Tommy Chong’s enterntainment careers include movie and TV roles

Cheech and Chong began collaborating in 1970. (Photo via Chumash Casino Resort)
By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | April 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Grammy award-winning comedic duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong — better known as Cheech and Chong — are coming to crack up the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, May 5.

The Chumash Casino Resort is on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Tickets are $45, $55 and $65.

Since their collaboration in the 1970s, Cheech and Chong have been entertaining audiences worldwide with their irreverent, no-holds-barred, stand-up comedy.

Their early success culminated with the release of their first feature-length movie Up in Smoke in 1978. It became a classic and prompted sequels Cheech & Chong's Next Movie in 1980 and Nice Dreams in 1981.

Throughout their careers, Cheech and Chong have recorded a total of six gold comedy albums, including 1973 Grammy winner Los Cochinos, which gained them mass recognition and heightened popularity. They’ve starred in eight films, most self-written and self-directed.

Actor, director, writer, musician and humanitarian, Marin has appeared in more than 20 films throughout his career including Spy Kids, Tin Cup and Once Upon A Time In Mexico. Among TV credits are co-starring with Don Johnson in the CBS drama Nash Bridges, and a recurring role on Lost.

Chong began his entertainment career as a musician. He landed a gig with the Vancouvers and co-wrote the band’s 1960’s hit Does Your Mama Know About Me? He has appeared in films Far Out, Man! and National Lampoon’s Senior Trip.

One of Chong’s most notable roles is as Leo on That 70’s Show. He has guest starred on Dharma & Greg and The George Lopez Show.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.


 

 
