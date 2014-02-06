Cheer Clinic Set for Saturday at San Marcos High School

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, the San Marcos High School Cheer Team is holding their second annual Cheer Clinic fundraiser.

Open to anyone interested in cheer (ages 5 to 18), the clinic is taking place in the SMHS Dance Room (behind the gym) and the cost is $45 per person.

The cost includes learning cheers, jumps and a short dance routine; meeting friends; learning to work as a team; a cheer bow; two shakers (small pom poms); and water and a snack.

All clinic participants will have the opportunity to perform the dance routine at the San Marcos High School junior varsity basketball halftime on Feb. 11.

To register, click here and choose "Cheer Clinic." Further inquiries can be directed to cheer adviser Britt Nelson at [email protected].

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.