Cheers and Tears Greet Dos Pueblos High School Graduates

Commencement at the Goleta campus honors the 500 members of the Class of 2015

With his diploma in hand, a member of Dos Pueblos High School’s Class of 2015 crosses the stage during Wednesday’s graduation ceremony. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 10, 2015 | 7:40 p.m.

To the cheers and tears of family and friends, Dos Pueblos High School sent the Class of 2015 off into the world Wednesday during a graduation ceremony at the Goleta campus.

Nearly 500 graduates, decked out in caps and gowns of blue and gold, marched around the track before taking their seats in front of a large and happy crowd that filled the stands.

Midway through the ceremony, the day’s persistent overcast gave way to sunny skies that seemed to match the day’s mood.

Principal Shawn Carey gave the opening remarks, noting the achievements of DP’s latest graduating class, and noting that many of its members served as an inspiration to her and to the community.

Seniors march around the track during Wednesday's commencement at Dos Pueblos High School. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo) 

Other speakers included Ethan Brier, Associated Student Body president; and seniors Ami Thakrar and Wilson Geyling.

Carey formally presented the graduating class, which was accepted by Ben Drati, assistant superintendent for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Then, one by one, the graduates made their way to the stage to receive their diplomas, each one receiving applause from the audience.

Kyle Yee offered the closing remarks before the graduates tossed their caps into the air and began their celebrations.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Dos Pueblos High School graduate receives his diploma Wednesday from Ben Drati, assistant superintendent for the Santa Barbara Unified School District. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

