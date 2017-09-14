Local Chef Adds Second Kitchen to His Plate

News for Santa Barbara diners and fans of the tenured culinary talent, James Siao. The community-driven chef, who has produced locally inspired menus in Santa Barbara over the last five years at Finch & Fork, will be taking on a dual role as head chef in the kitchen at Outpost in Goleta.

In his new role, Siao will continue to create and oversee the playful menus at Finch & Fork, while sharing his knack for preparing modern comfort food as head chef at Outpost.

At the helm of the kitchen at Outpost, Siao looks to add dishes that fit into the laid-back and sociable setting, including playful interpretations of classics. At Outpost, diners can expect to see more sharable plates that highlight the season’s best, and focus on flavorful ingredients.

Siao and the culinary team at Outpost are working on new menus — starting with dinner.

Siao began by working his way up the culinary ladder at his father’s Chinese restaurant in Ohio. Since then, he’s made stops at culinary school in Pittsburgh, worked at Taggia restaurant at Kimpton’s Firesky Resort in Scottsdale, and helped a friend open a restaurant in Italy.

In his free time, Siao participates in local charitable events such as Share Our Strength's Taste of the Nation. He also enjoys heading up or down the coast to Los Angeles or San Francisco to check out the California food scene.

For more information on Finch & Fork or to view its menus, visit www.finchandforkrestaurant.com. Finch & Fork is at 31 W. Carrillo St.

For more information on Outpost or to view its menus, visit www.outpostsb.com. Outpost is at the Goodland hotel, 5650 Calle Real.

— Nicole Lazar for The Nth Element.



