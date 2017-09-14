Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:18 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Local Chef Adds Second Kitchen to His Plate

By Nicole Lazar for The Nth Element | September 14, 2017 | 4:03 p.m.
James Siao, executive chef. Click to view larger
James Siao, executive chef.

News for Santa Barbara diners and fans of the tenured culinary talent, James Siao. The community-driven chef, who has produced locally inspired menus in Santa Barbara over the last five years at Finch & Fork, will be taking on a dual role as head chef in the kitchen at Outpost in Goleta.

In his new role, Siao will continue to create and oversee the playful menus at Finch & Fork, while sharing his knack for preparing modern comfort food as head chef at Outpost.

At the helm of the kitchen at Outpost, Siao looks to add dishes that fit into the laid-back and sociable setting, including playful interpretations of classics. At Outpost, diners can expect to see more sharable plates that highlight the season’s best, and focus on flavorful ingredients.

Siao and the culinary team at Outpost are working on new menus — starting with dinner.

Siao began by working his way up the culinary ladder at his father’s Chinese restaurant in Ohio. Since then, he’s made stops at culinary school in Pittsburgh, worked at Taggia restaurant at Kimpton’s Firesky Resort in Scottsdale, and helped a friend open a restaurant in Italy.

In his free time, Siao participates in local charitable events such as Share Our Strength's Taste of the Nation. He also enjoys heading up or down the coast to Los Angeles or San Francisco to check out the California food scene.

For more information on Finch & Fork or to view its menus, visit www.finchandforkrestaurant.com. Finch & Fork is at 31 W. Carrillo St.

For more information on Outpost or to view its menus, visit www.outpostsb.com. Outpost is at the Goodland hotel, 5650 Calle Real.

— Nicole Lazar for The Nth Element.


 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 