Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 10:08 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Chef Alice Waters to Deliver Keynote Address for UCSB All Gaucho Reunion

By Daniella Lavi for the All Gaucho Reunion | March 18, 2013 | 5:48 p.m.

Alice Waters, esteemed chef, activist and author, will appear at UC Santa Barbara this April as part of the seventh annual All Gaucho Reunion.

Alice Waters
Alice Waters

“An Evening with Alice Waters” at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27 will be the keynote event for the reunion, where she will discuss her work with healthy foods in schools and the Slow Food Movement.

A reception and book signing will be held prior to the lecture at 6 p.m., located on campus at the Mosher Alumni House, limited to the first 100 registrations.

Appetizers and drinks will be provided by Bouchon and Margerum Wine Company at the reception, and each attendee will receive a copy of Waters’ book The Art of Simple Food, along with a ticket to the feature event following shortly thereafter in Campbell Hall.

Waters, who spent her first year of college at UCSB, will receive an Honorary Alumni Award during the event in recognition of her success and contributions to the culinary world, as well as her advocacy of healthy food education.

One of the most notable supporters of the organic food movement, Waters has been given the prestigious title of being one of the most influential figures in food in the past 50 years.

Waters launched the Edible Schoolyard organization to introduce her ideas into the public schools, by creating a program that involves students in all aspects of growing, cooking and sharing food at the table. In addition, Waters serves as vice president of Slow Food International, an organization that champions local artisanal food traditions.

Tickets to “An Evening with Alice Waters” are $10 for the general public and $5 for UCSB students with a current student ID. Tickets for the “Alice Waters Reception and Book Signing” are $100 each.

Click here to register or for more information about the All Gaucho Reunion.

— Daniella Lavi is a student supervisor for the All Gaucho Reunion.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 