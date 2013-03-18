Chef Alice Waters to Deliver Keynote Address for UCSB All Gaucho Reunion

Alice Waters, esteemed chef, activist and author, will appear at UC Santa Barbara this April as part of the seventh annual All Gaucho Reunion.

“An Evening with Alice Waters” at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27 will be the keynote event for the reunion, where she will discuss her work with healthy foods in schools and the Slow Food Movement.

A reception and book signing will be held prior to the lecture at 6 p.m., located on campus at the Mosher Alumni House, limited to the first 100 registrations.

Appetizers and drinks will be provided by Bouchon and Margerum Wine Company at the reception, and each attendee will receive a copy of Waters’ book The Art of Simple Food, along with a ticket to the feature event following shortly thereafter in Campbell Hall.

Waters, who spent her first year of college at UCSB, will receive an Honorary Alumni Award during the event in recognition of her success and contributions to the culinary world, as well as her advocacy of healthy food education.

One of the most notable supporters of the organic food movement, Waters has been given the prestigious title of being one of the most influential figures in food in the past 50 years.

Waters launched the Edible Schoolyard organization to introduce her ideas into the public schools, by creating a program that involves students in all aspects of growing, cooking and sharing food at the table. In addition, Waters serves as vice president of Slow Food International, an organization that champions local artisanal food traditions.

Tickets to “An Evening with Alice Waters” are $10 for the general public and $5 for UCSB students with a current student ID. Tickets for the “Alice Waters Reception and Book Signing” are $100 each.

— Daniella Lavi is a student supervisor for the All Gaucho Reunion.