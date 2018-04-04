Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Chefs Demonstrate Angles on Preparing Local Fish

By Greg Gorga for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | September 12, 2017 | 2:35 p.m.

Taste of the Sea, a benefit for FishSB and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

Cost to attend is $30 for museum members, $40 for non-members. To register, visit www.sbmm.org/all-events or call 456-8747.

Guests at Taste of the Sea can explore new ways to enjoy local seafood with cooking demonstrations from four of Santa Barbara’s top chefs:

» James Sly of Sly’s in Carpinteria, whose 40 years of restaurant experience have included formal training in Europe, the Hotel Ritz in Paris, working with Michel Guèrard at Règine’s in Paris and New York, and creating Lucky’s in Montecito.

» Michael Hutchings of Michael’s Catering, who started his career in the kitchen of Disneyland at the private Club 33. He was taught by the Master Chef Rudolph Stoy and worked his way up to become the club’s executive chef.

Hutchings went on to London to work at Le Gavroche, before coming to Santa Barbara to start Michael's Waterside, which was recognized as a leader in contemporary California-French cuisine.

» Mossin Sugrich of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, a classically trained chef who attended SBCC Culinary School and helped build the kitchen at Elements, before working as sous chef at San Ysidro Ranch. He went on to work at Blush, the Four Seasons and the Belmond El Encanto.

» Randy Bublitz of SBCC Culinary Arts Program, who has been with culinary arts school since 1993, oversees 120 students in the two-year program. He directed SBCC’s first study abroad culinary arts program to Paris in 2015, and followed up with a similar program in Rome this year.

The chefs will show how to prepare locally caught seafood. Guests will enjoy tastings of the dishes along with local wines and craft beers. They also will meet some of the commercial fishermen who bring the Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty to our plates.

The event is sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe and supported by Silvio Di Loreto (in memoriam)

For more information, contact the education department, 456-8741, or visit [email protected]. For more about the museum, visit www.sbmm.org or call 962-8404.

— Greg Gorga for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 
