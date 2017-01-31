Chefs Using Their Noodles to Help Feed Hungry Kids

Finch & Fork Chefs Hold Pop-Up Series Throughout Town To Raise Money for Chefs Cycle & No Kid Hungry

This spring, things are popping up all over the Santa Barbara area to raise money for Chefs Cycle. Annual riders, Chefs James Siao and Peter Cham of Finch & Fork, will hold a series of pop-up eateries around town to help raise money for No Kid Hungry.

First up is Saturday, Feb. 25, with a ramen pop-up at Telegraph Brewing Co., 418 N Salsipuedes St. The next will be March 3 with a ramen pop-up at M. Special, 6860 Cortona Drive Suite C

Goleta.

The Finch & Fork culinary team will create a special ramen dish to be served at each location throughout the day. Money raised from sales of the ramen will go toward the ride and No Kid Hungry.

On Tuesday, March 21, Chef Cham will hold a “CHAMiLY" meal, consisting of a seven-course pop-up dinner at Sama Sama, 1208 State St. The price will be around $85, and tickets can be purchased by calling Finch & Fork.

There will be other ramen pop-ups this spring, including ones at Handlebar and French Press.

For more information on May’s Chefs Cycle, visit Siao’s fundraising page: http://join.nokidhungry.org/site/TR/PFR/General?px=3160345&pg=personal&fr_id=1411.

— Nicole Lazar for Finch & Fork.