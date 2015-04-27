Chelsea Schmid Shares Her SBCC Story in Support of Campaign for Student Success

Chelsea Schmid has always been interested in health care. Her mother is a nurse, as was her grandmother.

From the inspiration her mother provided, Schmid developed a passion for wanting to provide care for her community. Today, she is following in her family members’ footsteps by attending the Santa Barbara City College Nursing Program.

Schmid is a second-semester nursing student. She loves the clinical aspect of the program because it gives her the opportunity to go to the hospital, making connections and really getting to know patients so she can help them get better.

Schmid completed her prerequisite work at SBCC, and while waiting to get into the nursing program, also completed a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Cal State-Channel Islands. Having a background in psychology will give Schmid the tools she needs to deal with strong emotions, intense situations and hard decisions. This, coupled with the great impact of the SBCC Nursing Program faculty and staff, will provide an important influence on how Schmid cares for people in Santa Barbara in the future.

“I see the education I am receiving here at SBCC as a bridge to further education,” Schmid said. “As a nurse, I look forward to taking care of this community for a long time to come.”

Schmid shares her SBCC story in a short video available by clicking here.

Just like Schmid, there are many SBCC students pursuing their passions — everything from nursing to culinary arts to mathematics.

During the month of April, the SBCC Foundation is running its annual Campaign for Student Success, and is seeking the broadest possible participation from the community. Funds raised during this time enrich the academic experience.

When you support the campaign, you invest in students — the future of Santa Barbara. Make a donation today by clicking here.

— Jessica Tade is the marketing director for the SBCC Foundation.