Author Cheri Rae Sheds Light on ‘Pearl Chase: The First Lady of Santa Barbara’

Award-winning writer and civic activist Cheri Rae introduces us to the woman who shaped a city in her new book, Pearl Chase: First Lady of Santa Barbara.

In an effort to connect proud residents and the 10 million visitors a year who visit Santa Barbara with one of the most powerful figures in the city’s history, Rae has created Pearl Chase: First Lady of Santa Barbara.

It’s an easy-to-read introduction to Chase, featuring stories of her causes, crusades and campaigns, and generously illustrated with historic photos. The book is a colorful account of her life and work as well as the places she preserved and protected.

The book’s publication coincides with the 125th anniversary of the birth of Chase, and with the annual observation and celebration of Pearl Chase Month in November.

“The city of Santa Barbara is called a jewel, a gem, a treasure — and there’s a reason for that,” Rae said. “Visitors and residents alike will be surprised to learn just how many facets of this beautiful place can be traced back to a woman named Pearl.”

» Learn how one woman could shape a city with this lively, behind-the-scenes narrative of her life and times.

» Enjoy the revealing anecdotes, cherished memories and wry recollections of those who worked with her.

» Take a “Pearl Chase Tour” of the many city treasures she preserved and the rich legacy she left behind.

Pearl Chase was Santa Barbara’s most influential woman of the 20th century.

“What’s particularly fascinating about Miss Chase is the story of how she worked behind the scenes,” Rae said. “I came to admire her fearlessness in speaking truth to power throughout her long and extraordinary life.”

Pearl Chase: First Lady of Santa Barbara is available in paperback for $7.95 from select retailers, online from Amazon.com and as an e-book.

About the Author

Cheri Rae is the author of more than 300 articles and commentaries about Santa Barbara published locally and nationwide. The editor of “The Capital,” the newsletter for the Pearl Chase Society, she is an advocate for neighborhood preservation and a founding member of the Bungalow Haven Neighborhood Association.