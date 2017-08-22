Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:08 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Cheri Rae: Myth About Dyslexia Being Replaced with State Legislation, Improved Awareness

By Cheri Rae | August 22, 2017 | 2:15 p.m.

As the children in our community head back to school, it’s timely to share some very important information about dyslexia, a common condition that is widely misunderstood: Individuals with dyslexia number 1 in 5; dyslexia is a hereditary, neurological difference in the brain that causes difficulties in reading, writing and spelling — and it has no relationship to intelligence.

The longer it takes to identify, implement appropriate instruction or remediate skills, the greater the likelihood that students with dyslexia will struggle academically, and too frequently experience secondary behavior and/or socio-emotional issues as well.

But this school year, there’s something new to address dyslexia in our schools and our community.

» Dyslexia guidelines: The dyslexia guidelines associated with California's dyslexia legislation, Assembly Bill 1369, take effect this school year. They were co-sponsored by our own then-Assemblyman Das Williams and unanimously passed by the Senate and the House. This is an important step forward for students and their families, as well as educators, administrators and policymakers. Access the guidelines by clicking here. A quick digest of 10 top points is available by clicking here.

» Monthly dyslexia workshops: Dyslexia Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Public Library continue to collaborate, this school year offering a monthly dyslexia workshop for our community. These will take place on the first Wednesday of each month in the Faulkner Gallery, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 6 with a general introduction and a discussion about how to approach the new school year. Our meetings will focus on a range of subjects, including accommodations, dyslexia and college, dyslexia in the workplace, and assistive technology. And learn more about the library-sponsored Orton Gillingham training for the community. We hope to see you there. For more information, email [email protected].

» Costco Connection: Take a look at Page 43 of the current issue of the Costco Connection magazine. It features a full-page article about dyslexia. You don’t get much more mainstream than that!

» Dodgers and dyslexia: Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 9 when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies — and observe Dyslexia Night at Dodgers Stadium! A portion of each ticket sold goes to the International Dyslexia Association-Los Angeles Branch.

» Decoding dyslexia: This grassroots parent movement has grown exponentially in just five years. Its motto is: Educate. Advocate. Legislate. It's an excellent resource for learning about other dyslexia-related developments in California. I've just written an article for the blog about recent dyslexia advances in L.A. Unified.

» Facebook: Join our Facebook page, where we frequently post information of local interest and the latest news about dyslexia.

Let's work together to make this school year the best ever for all of our students, including those outside-the-box, innovative thinkers with dyslexia.

— Cheri Rae is the author of DyslexiaLand, the mother of a son with dyslexia and the director of Dyslexia Santa Barbara. She can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 