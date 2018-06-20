Chess is King at Crane School

Crane Country Day School will host a chess workshop and tournament next month for students of the game. The March 7 and 8 events are open to all area K-12 students, but the workshop is geared toward children in kindergarten through eighth grades.

The chess workshop, from 3 to 6 p.m. March 7, will feature renowned chess teacher Andrew Svehaug, a principal instructor and two-time national chess champion. The workshop costs $20.

The March 8 tournament costs $20 if registered in advance, or $25 at the door. Check-in for the tournament begins at 8:30 a.m., with the first round starting at 9 a.m. There will be a generous number of trophies and medals given to top teams and individual players. The format is 5-round G/30.

Participants wishing to register in advance should make checks payable to the American Chess Institute and mail them to the organization at P.O. Box 19, Azusa, Calif. 91702.

For more information, click here for the American Chess Institute or call 626.905.8779.

Crane School is located at 1795 San Leandro Lane.