Chicana Feminism at Heart of CSUCI’s ‘Celebrating la Mujer’

Vibiana Aparicio-Chamberlin, noted Los Angeles artist poet and a host of prominent Chicana women will speak, teach and perform at a day-long event at CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Sponsored by the Chicana/o Studies, Spanish and Art program, Celebrating la Mujer with Chicana Artist /Poet Vibiana Aparicio-Chamberlin is meant to honor the power of expression for all women, especially Chicanas.

“We want to bring voice to women of color and be able to set an example for young women of color on this campus,” said co-organizer Veronica Valadez, a lecturer in Chicano/a Studies.

“We want to teach them to develop their voice and express themselves through art,” she said.



The event begins with a workshop led by Aparicio-Chamberlin in the John Spoor Broome Library Exhibition Hall, rm. 1320.

Aparicio-Chamberlin will lead student, male and female, into a writing process from 9-11:30 a.m., designed to help them access memories from their mothers and grandmothers.



“I will do a reading, then I will involve the students in the writing process,” she said. “I will bring all of my Mexican herbs to inspire everyone to think about your grandmother or mother’s cooking.”



Aparicio-Chamberlin has her own memories, which have inspired her to become an artist and writer herself.



She remembers nights growing up in East Los Angeles, crowding onto her mother’s bed with her four siblings, moonlight streaming through the window as her mother told stories passed down to her by her female ancestors.



Stories carrying a morale, she said, like the tale of El Diablo Bailarín, “to teach the girls to be wary of any smooth stranger who approaches her on the dance floor, handsome and charming — beware! Because he could be the dancing devil.”



“The woman is pivotal in the family,” Aparicio-Chamberlin said. “The woman tells the family story.

"The woman carries the heritage by singing the songs and telling the stories. She would often say ‘Mija, we didn’t have TV, we didn’t have radio, so we told stories.’”



Aparicio-Chamberlin’s paintings will also be on display in the Exhibition Hall. One of the organizers,

Assistant Professor of Spanish Margarita López López, said, "The exhibition will include an interactive wall or muro where students will post their creative expression in writing or drawings."

The afternoon portion will take place in the Central Mall, with a panel including: Valadez; López López; Lugo; Karina Belén Blas Rodriguez, Mexican Consul; Diane Velarde Hernandez of Con Safos Magazine; and art lecturer Anette Kubitza.

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.