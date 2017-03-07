Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:44 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Chicana Feminism at Heart of CSUCI’s ‘Celebrating la Mujer’

By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | March 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Vibiana Aparicio-Chamberlin, noted Los Angeles artist poet and a host of prominent Chicana women will speak, teach and perform at a day-long event at CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Sponsored by the Chicana/o Studies, Spanish and Art program, Celebrating la Mujer with Chicana Artist /Poet Vibiana Aparicio-Chamberlin is meant to honor the power of expression for all women, especially Chicanas.

“We want to bring voice to women of color and be able to set an example for young women of color on this campus,” said co-organizer Veronica Valadez, a lecturer in Chicano/a Studies.

“We want to teach them to develop their voice and express themselves through art,” she said.
 
The event begins with a workshop led by Aparicio-Chamberlin in the John Spoor Broome Library Exhibition Hall, rm. 1320.

Aparicio-Chamberlin will lead student, male and female, into a writing process from 9-11:30 a.m., designed to help them access memories from their mothers and grandmothers.
 
“I will do a reading, then I will involve the students in the writing process,” she said. “I will bring all of my Mexican herbs to inspire everyone to think about your grandmother or mother’s cooking.”
 
Aparicio-Chamberlin has her own memories, which have inspired her to become an artist and writer herself.
 
She remembers nights growing up in East Los Angeles, crowding onto her mother’s bed with her four siblings, moonlight streaming through the window as her mother told stories passed down to her by her female ancestors.
 
Stories carrying a morale, she said, like the tale of El Diablo Bailarín, “to teach the girls to be wary of any smooth stranger who approaches her on the dance floor, handsome and charming — beware! Because he could be the dancing devil.”
 
“The woman is pivotal in the family,” Aparicio-Chamberlin said. “The woman tells the family story.

"The woman carries the heritage by singing the songs and telling the stories. She would often say ‘Mija, we didn’t have TV, we didn’t have radio, so we told stories.’”
 
Aparicio-Chamberlin’s paintings will also be on display in the Exhibition Hall. One of the organizers,

Assistant Professor of Spanish Margarita López López, said, "The exhibition will include an interactive wall or muro where students will post their creative expression in writing or drawings."

The afternoon portion will take place in the Central Mall, with a panel including: Valadez; López López; Lugo; Karina Belén Blas Rodriguez, Mexican Consul; Diane Velarde Hernandez of Con Safos Magazine; and art lecturer Anette Kubitza.

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 