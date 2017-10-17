Navigate Road to Success With Chicken Soup for Soul’s Jack Canfield

Jack Canfield, originator of Chicken Soup for the Soul, will present the next Mind & Supermind lecture, How to Get from Where You Are to Where You Want To Be: A Holistic Approach, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at the Garvin Theatre, Santa Barbara City College West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive.

The Mind & Supermind series is hosted by the SBCC School of Extended Learning. Register online at www.theCLL.org.

In his interactive talk, Canfield will share a holistic system of success that integrates the power of mindset, meditation, and guided visualization.

With multiple New York Times bestsellers, Canfield is the founder and former CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Enterprises, which has sold more than 123 million books.

Canfield also has generated millions of sales from other literary works, including The Power of Focus, Dare to Win and The Key to Living the Law of Attraction.

“Jack Canfield has inspired millions of people to reach their full potential, in their careers and personal lives,” said Melissa Moreno, interim vice president at the School of Extended Learning.

“Jack has incredible insight into achieving goals and unlocking creativity, and we are fortunate to be able share time with him We are honored to host Jack for this very special evening,” Moreno said.

No matter what one's current goals might be — personal, financial, relational, emotional, spiritual or philanthropic — there is a proven set of principles and methods, that when applied in the right way, in the right order and at the right time, will get you there, Canfield believes.

In his Mind & Supermind lecture, Canfield will discuss techniques to dissolve limiting patterns of thought, release negative emotions, clear self-defeating behaviors, break through inner mental blocks (such as writer’s block), release creativity and accelerate success.

Canfield earned his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and master’s in psychological education from the University of Massachusetts. He holds honorary doctorates from the University of Santa Monica, Parker College of Chiropractic and St. Ambrose University.

He is founder and chairman of the Canfield Training Group, which trains entrepreneurs, educators, corporate leaders and motivated individuals how to accelerate achievement of their personal and professional goals. The National Speakers Association has inducted Canfield into its Speakers Hall of Fame.

The evening will be moderated by Dr. Melissa V. Moreno, Interim Vice President, School of Extended Learning.

About the SBCC School of Extended Learning

The School of Extended Learning responds to the diverse learning needs of the adult population in the Santa Barbara community by advancing life and career skills, and bridges to credit.

Luz Reyes-Martin is Executive Director of Public Affairs and Communications for SBCC School of Extended Learning.