Chickenpox Outbreak Reported in Santa Barbara County

A chickenpox outbreak has been confirmed at a school in Santa Barbara County, and public health officials said Thursday that five cases have been found at the school.

An adult at the school has been confirmed to have shingles, which is caused by the same virus as chickenpox.

Officials from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department could not verify the name of the school, but said that parents likely will be notified today of the outbreak.

Chickenpox, which is characterized by skin blisters and a fever, and can last anywhere from five to 10 days, spreads easily from infected people to those who have never had the disease or been immunized.

It can be spread through the air and through contact.

The majority of confirmed cases in this outbreak were in children who were not vaccinated, public health officials said.

Chickenpox and shingles are both caused by the varicella-zoster virus, and people who are immune-compromised, pregnant or not immunized are being informed about the outbreak so they can take action to protect their health, the department stated.

Dr. Charity Dean, health officer for the county, said that the school reached outbreak status — five cases — but that chickenpox cases have also been seen in other schools locally.

Shingles is a reactivation of the virus, and Dean said that shingles can also be contagious through the air.

She said the school "did take all the measures they should have to exclude or isolate the people who were contagious."

Dean said that adults can also get chickenpox, "and it can be severe."

If adults have not been vaccinated, or did not have the disease as a child, adults should receive two vaccines to protect themselves, she said.

People who have been vaccinated against the chickenpox can still get the disease, but "the symptoms are usually milder with fewer blisters and mild or no fever," the department stated.

