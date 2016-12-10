Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:35 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Chickens And Goats And Cows, Oh, My!

World Dance for Humanity helps villages in Rwanda support themselves with money to buy farm animals

Danna Mead, right, of Santa Barbara, poses with a woman from a village in Rwanda. Mead and other World Dance for Humanity members visited Rwanda this summer.
Danna Mead, right, of Santa Barbara, poses with a woman from a village in Rwanda. Mead and other World Dance for Humanity members visited Rwanda this summer. (World Dance for Humanity)
By Janet Reineck for World Dance for Humanity | December 10, 2016 | 2:19 p.m.

While bikes, toys and model train sets might top gift lists in America this holiday season, life-sustaining farm animals and stipends for education are what people in Rwanda would be overjoyed to receive.

World Dance for Humanity, a Santa Barbara nonprofit, provides chickens, cows, goats, and school stipends to help survivors of the Rwandan Genocide rebuild their lives.

In this little African country that was torn apart by genocide in the 1990s, a small amount of money can make a huge difference for a family struggling to survive. For example:

Five chickens: $25
World Dance cooperatives start small poultry projects that will generate income for the families. The eggs provide an important source of protein for children, for people with AIDS, and for others whose health is at risk.

A goat: $45
The gift of a goat dramatically changes a family's life. Goats give birth twice a year, usually to twins, which the family nurtures. The babies are bred, sold or given to other families, and the income pays for food, medical care and school fees. The rich fertilizer from the animals increases crop yield.

Share of a cow: $100
With $1,000, World Dance can buy a full-grown, pregnant cow that will secure the livelihood of an entire community. Each family takes part in tending the cows and receives a portion of the milk and manure. The milk provides nutrition for babies, children, and people with AIDS.  

School stipends
In the aftermath of the country’s genocide, an entire generation of Rwandans lost the chance to go to school. Every year, World Dance for Humanity sponsors 100 primary, secondary and college students. Each student has a sponsor with whom they communicate during the year. Knowing there is someone who cares about them makes a huge difference in the lives of these students.

A gift of any amount will change lives and 100 percent of a donation goes to Rwanda. All donations are tax-deductible. To learn more about donating, visit: http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/donate/.

— Janet Reineck for World Dance for Humanity.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 