Chickens And Goats And Cows, Oh, My!

While bikes, toys and model train sets might top gift lists in America this holiday season, life-sustaining farm animals and stipends for education are what people in Rwanda would be overjoyed to receive.

World Dance for Humanity, a Santa Barbara nonprofit, provides chickens, cows, goats, and school stipends to help survivors of the Rwandan Genocide rebuild their lives.

In this little African country that was torn apart by genocide in the 1990s, a small amount of money can make a huge difference for a family struggling to survive. For example:

Five chickens: $25

World Dance cooperatives start small poultry projects that will generate income for the families. The eggs provide an important source of protein for children, for people with AIDS, and for others whose health is at risk.

A goat: $45

The gift of a goat dramatically changes a family's life. Goats give birth twice a year, usually to twins, which the family nurtures. The babies are bred, sold or given to other families, and the income pays for food, medical care and school fees. The rich fertilizer from the animals increases crop yield.

Share of a cow: $100

With $1,000, World Dance can buy a full-grown, pregnant cow that will secure the livelihood of an entire community. Each family takes part in tending the cows and receives a portion of the milk and manure. The milk provides nutrition for babies, children, and people with AIDS.

School stipends

In the aftermath of the country’s genocide, an entire generation of Rwandans lost the chance to go to school. Every year, World Dance for Humanity sponsors 100 primary, secondary and college students. Each student has a sponsor with whom they communicate during the year. Knowing there is someone who cares about them makes a huge difference in the lives of these students.

A gift of any amount will change lives and 100 percent of a donation goes to Rwanda. All donations are tax-deductible. To learn more about donating, visit: http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/donate/.

— Janet Reineck for World Dance for Humanity.