Chief Assistant District Attorney Hilary Dozer Retiring

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced on Monday the retirement of Chief Assistant District Attorney Hilary Dozer.

Dozer has been a prosecutor with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for more than 30 years and was responsible for prosecuting major felony trials for more than 25 years. His varied and significant trial experience included the successful prosecutions of numerous homicides, gang crimes, three strikes offenders, and other numerous serious and violent felonies.

He is a recipient of the H. Thomas Guerry Award for Outstanding Performance and has been twice recognized as the Deputy District Attorney of the Year.

Dozer has also been an instructor for the California District Attorneys Association and served on its Board of Directors from 2000 to 2002. He lectured locally to law enforcement groups on gang crimes and other law enforcement issues and also conducted community outreach on gang prevention in our local elementary schools.

He was appointed to the position of chief deputy district attorney in 2010. As chief deputy district attorney, he was placed in charge of a special prosecution team tasked with concentrating on gang and youth violence along with major narcotics. As chief deputy district attorney, he was also responsible for general felonies, filing and arraignments.

In 2012, Dozer was further promoted to the position of chief assistant district attorney for Santa Barbara County. In this position, he maintained all of his previous responsibilities and also took on numerous special projects, including establishing policies and procedures for implementing new laws.

Dozer will be missed by our entire law enforcement community.