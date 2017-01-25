Chieftains Put Contemporary Spin on Irish Theme

Six-time Grammy Award-winning band The Chieftains will perform at 8 p.m., Feb. 21, in Santa Barbara's Granada Theatre. The program, part of UCSB's Arts and Lectures series, celebrates the band's 55th Anniversary Tour.

“Fifty-five years, wow, where have they gone as we’re still going strong?”said Paddy Moloney, leader of The Chieftains.

The Chieftains band has been recognized for reinventing traditional Irish music on a contemporary and international scale. The group was formed in Ireland in 1962 by Moloney, a top traditional folk musician. The band has an ability to transcend musical boundaries to blend tradition with modern music.

The Chieftains 55th Anniversary Tour in the U.S. begins in Califonia on Feb. 17 then makes its way across the U.S. with a final show on St. Patrick’s Day in Jacksonville, Fla.

“This tour will have all the musical force of what we’ve accumulated and achieved over the last 55 years, with a few extra gems thrown in for good measure,” Moloney said.



As cultural ambassadors, the band's performances have been linked with seminal historic events, such as being the first Western musicians to perform on the Great Wall of China; participating in Roger Water’s “The Wall” performance in Berlin in 1990; and being the first ensemble to perform a concert in the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

In 2010, their experimental collaborations extended to out of this world, when Moloney’s whistle and Matt Molloy’s flute traveled with NASA astronaut Cady Coleman to the international space station.

For tickets, visit https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3562.

For tour information, visit www.thechieftains.com.

— Melissa Ann Ortez for The Chieftains.