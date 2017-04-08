Chihuahua Missing on Santa Barbara’s Riviera
Pinky the chihuahua is missing in the 400 block of Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara. (Konopka family photo)
By Kylie Konopka | April 8, 2017 | 9:55 p.m.
A female chihuahua named Pinky went missing April 8 from her home in the 400 block of Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara’s Riviera neighborhood. The dog is described as a “sweet girl” and is wearing a pink collar. The 400 block of APS is near the end of upper East Haley Street.
Call 805.724.7129 with information.
